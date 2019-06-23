Amritsar: Residents flock to canal to get respite from intense heatwave

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], June 23 (ANI): Scorching heat and intermittent power supply have forced the city residents to make the most of the neighbourhood canal to beat the heat.

"Electricity is not available. We are enjoying canal bathing as we have no other option to beat the heat," said Gurudev Singh, a resident, while talking to the reporters here.

"We are having a lot of fun here. There is no respite from the heat otherwise. It is better to spend time by taking a bath in the canal," a boy, who had arrived at the canal with his friends, said.

The heat conditions in north India have troubled the residents with the maximum temperature in many regions crossing 40 degree Celsius almost on a daily basis in the past month.

Earlier on June 2, the Indian Metereological Department (IMD) had issued a 'red alert' for Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, and Delhi. (ANI)

