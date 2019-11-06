Amritsar: Sikh procession leaves for Pakistan to celebrate 550 anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): A Sikh procession including 'Ragis' and 'Dhadis' (who sing folk songs) on Wednesday left for Nankan Sahib in Pakistan for celebrating 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

The procession, which will cross over to Pakistan through Attari-Wagah border, was flagged off by Giani Raghubir Singh, Jathedar of Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib, one of five Takhts of Sikhs.

The 550th birth anniversary of the Sikh Guru will be commemorated at the Gurdwara Janam Asthan at Nankana Sahib, his birthplace, on November 12.

The inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor, which will connect Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur district with Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan, will take place later this week.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the corridor on the Indian side.

India and Pakistan on October 24 signed an agreement on the modalities for operationalising Kartarpur Sahib corridor, paving the way for its inauguration ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of the Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev.

The corridor will facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which was established in 1522 by Guru Nanak Dev. (ANI)

