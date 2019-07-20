Amritsar: STF arrests inter-state smuggler, seizes 10 kg opium

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], July 20 (ANI): Special Task Force (STF) of Punjab police on Sunday arrested an inter-state smuggler and seized 10 kg opium from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Gurshinderpal Singh, a resident of Bardhaman district in West Bengal.

Assistant Inspector-General of STF Rashpal Singh said, "Gurshinderpal Singh smuggled huge quantities of opium from West Bengal to Punjab through trains. The arrest was made after we received information about his presence in the city."

A case has been registered against the accused under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. (ANI)

