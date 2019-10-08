Kin of those killed in train tragedy on Dussehra last year took out a protest march in Amritsar on Tuesday in Punjab. Photo/ANI
Kin of those killed in train tragedy on Dussehra last year took out a protest march in Amritsar on Tuesday in Punjab. Photo/ANI

Amritsar train tragedy 2018: Victim's families take out protest march on Dussehra to mark anniversary

ANI | Updated: Oct 08, 2019 13:13 IST

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Family members of those killed in the Amritsar train accident on Dussehra last year, took out a protest march here on Tuesday to mark the anniversary and demanding justice and compensation.
"It has been a year but justice has not been meted out to us yet. So, we are going to sit on protest on the railway tracks. We had to take several rounds of offices the entire year demanding justice. Today it has completed a year but still, justice is pending," Deepak Kumar, one of the protestor told ANI.
Hundreds of protestors participated in the march demanding justice and raised slogans against the Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's government.
"Nobody is listening to our demands so we are going towards the railway station. That tragedy took away our brothers and sisters and so we are going where they lost their lives. We will leave no stone unturned to attract the attention of this government towards us. We will also spill the milk if it will be needed. We want justice," Shera, another protestor told ANI.
Joginder Singh, who lost his son in the tragedy while speaking to ANI said: "My son came here to see Dussehra last year. His name was Amrit Pal Singh. The government did not fulfil its promise of giving jobs. We are going towards the railway station and will die there if justice does not prevail."
"We have deployed our forces there to ensure that no untoward incident takes place. Also has informed the AIG railways. The Government Railway Police (GRP) forces are also on alert. I appeal to the protestors to maintain harmony and peace and celebrate the festival instead of protesting," Jag Mohan Singh, DCP told ANI.
The accident took place at the Dhobi Ghat ground in Choura Bazar near Jhoda Phatak area in Amritsar on October 19 last year after a speeding train ran over a crowd of Dussehra revellers that went onto the railway tracks while watching the burning of a Ravana effigy. A total of 60 people were killed in the train accident. (ANI)

