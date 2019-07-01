Amritsar: Two accused held with 532 kg suspected heroin, sent to judicial custody

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], July 1 (ANI): An Amritsar court on Monday sent two accused, who were caught with narcotics by Custom Department, to 14 days judicial custody.

The accused were nabbed with 532 kilogram of suspected heroin and 52 kilograms of suspected mixed narcotics by the Customs Department on June 29.

Both were caught at an Integrated Check Post (ICP) in Amritsar by the Customs Department, the value of the seized drugs was estimated to be approximately Rs 2700 crore. (ANI)

