Children dressed up as langurs throng Bada Hanuman Temple in Amritsar, Punjab (Photo/ANI)
Children dressed up as langurs throng Bada Hanuman Temple in Amritsar, Punjab (Photo/ANI)

Amritsar's famous 'Langur Mela' begins!

ANI | Updated: Sep 29, 2019 15:47 IST

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Starting with the celebrations of Navratri, a 10-day 'Langur Mela' on Sunday commenced in Punjab's Amritsar which will be concluded on the next of Dussehra.
It is believed that parents wish for a child and vow to dress them as 'langurs' (baboon) once their wish is granted.
Pilgrims in large numbers throng to the Bada Hanuman temple to offer prayers situated in the Durgiana temple complex.
"People are offering prayers here as it's the first day of langur puja today. Around 200 priests indulge in the rituals and prayers offered by the devotees here. Children dressed up as langurs, come here and offer prasad and prayers to Lord Hanuman. It is a tradition that children bow before Lord Hanuman twice a day during these ten days. They will shoot an arrow at Ravan on Dussehra and on the next day they will offer their special dresses to Lord Hanuman," one of the priests named Mitesh Kumar said.
The tradition of dressing children as langur is a common practice found only in Amritsar along with Navratas celebrations.
A devotee named Taniya, hailing from Yamuna Nagar in Haryana especially visited Amritsar to offer prayers at Bada Hanuman Mandir. "We will be staying here for the next ten days and my son will be dressing up as a langur twice a day for these ten days. I wanted a son and when he was born, I had vowed to come here and dress him up as a langur," she said.
Another devotee named Kanika said, "I had vowed that if I will be blessed with a baby boy I would come here with my son. So we have come here to fulfil our vow. People from across the globe come here as this temple holds a great significance."
The ten-day-long fair concludes on the next day of Dussehra when the children dressed like langurs offer special dresses in the Bada Hanuman Temple.
According to the mythology, this temple is the same place where Lord Hanuman got the royal horse released from Luv and Kush. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 16:19 IST

4.8 magnitude quake strikes Andaman Islands

Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar Islands) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale struck the Andaman Islands on Sunday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 16:15 IST

Idol-makers witness high demand ahead of Durga Puja celebration in Assam

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Idol makers are receiving a large numbers of orders as their business is witnessing heightened demand with the festival of Durga Puja around the corner.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 16:14 IST

UP CM extends wishes on Navratri, says govt is ready for festivals ahead

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday extended wishes on Navratri and said that his government is prepared for the upcoming festivals in the state.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 16:14 IST

J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Mendhar, Balakote sectors

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Pakistan on Sunday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar and Balakote sectors of Mendhar sub-division in Poonch district.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 16:12 IST

Schedule for Tehsil, Zila panchayat polls for J-K to be...

New Delhi [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Schedule for Tehsil and Zila panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be announced in the next four to five days, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 16:11 IST

Army Chief embarks on 5-day Maldives visit

New Delhi [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Sunday embarked for an official five-day visit to the Maldives aimed at strengthening the bilateral defence ties between the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 16:10 IST

Bengaluru: Governor Vajubhai Vala flags off Vintage car rally

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): The famous vintage car rally was flagged off by Governor Vajubhai Vala on Sunday from Raj Bhavan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 16:05 IST

'Himalayan mistake': Shah renews attack on Jawaharlal Nehru for...

New Delhi [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Union Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's decision to approach the United Nations over Kashmir was a "Himalayan mistake" and added that a wrong charter was used to move to the international body.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 16:00 IST

Heavy rains throw life out of gear in Patna, 17 dead

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Patna on Sunday witnessed another spell of heavy rains, causing traffic jams and water-logging at low lying areas. So far, 17 people have been killed in rain-related incidents in the region after relentless downpour lashed the capital city since late Friday night.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 15:58 IST

Gurugram: Armed assailants conduct robbery in two flats in an apartment

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Around four to five armed assailants robbed lakhs of rupees from two flats in an apartment here on September 25.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 15:58 IST

Maradu flat residents begin hunger strike against their eviction

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Residents of the Maradu apartments on Friday began the hunger strike against their eviction.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 15:55 IST

Two-day apple festival concludes in Shimla

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): A two-day apple festival, organised with an objective to introduce varieties and boost tourism, drew huge crowds and successfully concluded on Saturday.

Read More
iocl