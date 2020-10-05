Amritsar's protesting farmers call Rahul Gandhi's tractor rally as 'luxury rally'

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], October 5 (ANI): Punjab farmers at the 'rail roko' agitation in Amritsar's Devi Dasspura village called the tractor rally by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a 'luxury rally', and added that the protests by political parties were stunts for the upcoming elections.

As the 'rail roko' agitation against the recently passed farm laws entered its 12th day on Monday, protesting farmers also announced the extension of the agitation till October 8.

"The tractors used by Rahul Gandhi are not the ones most farmers use, rather they are luxury tractors. The protest is a 'luxury rally'. He is using this issue only for political gains in the upcoming 2022 elections. This is just a political stunt. If they really wanted to do something they should have done it in Parliament," Sukhwinder Singh Sabran, a farmer leader said.



"Our struggle started here in Punjab but has spread to other states. Over 250 farmer organisations have come together for the struggle for Minimum Support Price (MSP). We should all try to boycott branded goods and corporate companies," Jarmanjeet Singh, a farmer at the protest said.

Similar protests against the farm legislations have been witnessed in various parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

According to the Centre, these laws will help small and marginal farmers by allowing them to sell produce outside 'mandis' and sign agreements with agri-business firms and doing away with stock-holding limits on key commodities.

The Parliament has recently passed the three Bills which have come into effect from September 27 after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent.

The three bills - Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 - were passed in the monsoon session of parliament. (ANI)

