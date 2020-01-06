AMU, Jadavpur University students carry out protest march to show solidarity with JNU

Uttar Pradesh/West Bengal [India], Jan 6 (ANI): Students of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Monday carried out a candle march to show solidarity with the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students after violence that broke out in JNU in New Delhi on January 5.

The students lit candles and carried banners to express their solidarity with the JNU students who were injured during the violence on campus.

Students carried posters with "AMU stands in solidarity with JNU" written on them and raised slogans of "JNU Zindabad", "AMU Zindabad", and "Down with ABVP" during the course of the march.

"This candle march was carried out in connection with the atrocities on JNU students on Monday. Goons came from outside and beat the students on campus, this is outrageous, the government should take strict action against the culprits," one of the student leaders at the march told reporters here.

He also alleged that the violence had been carried out at the behest of the ABVP workers.

Similarly in Kolkata, students of the Jadavpur University also carried out a march to express their solidarity with the JNU community.

More than 18 students have been taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU campus in New Delhi and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.

Earlier, the JNU administration and political leaders, cutting across political lines, had condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take actions against the perpetrators of violence. (ANI)