AMU students take out balloon march against CAA, NRC, NPR

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 18 (ANI): The students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) here chose a novel way to register their protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

After the Friday prayers, they took out a balloon march against CAA, NPR and NRC. They also protested against the Vice Chancellor (VC) and the Registrar of AMU and burnt their effigies.

A large number of students took part in the protest at Babe Sayeed and took out the balloon march, saying that they also prayed for those who were injured and killed during anti-CAA protests.

"We have offered prayers here for the students who were injured and killed during the protest against the CAA," a student told ANI.

On December 15, clashes broke out between the police and the students protesting against the amended citizenship law. The police fired tear gas shells outside the AMU after stones were pelted on them.

Protests are being held in different parts of the country against the CAA which grants citizenship to the non-Muslim refugee from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

