AMU suspends all classes, tests in view of coronavirus outbreak

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): As a part of precautionary measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Aligarh Muslim University has suspended all classes including sessional tests at the university and its maintained institutions here till March 22.

"All classes including sessional tests in the university and its maintained institutions at Aligarh including schools will remain suspended till March 22. All examinations of the university and schools will be held as per the schedule. Students may consult their respective teachers via email for teaching help wherever required," said Abdul Hamid, AMU Registrar, in a circular.

A consultative meeting of Deans of Faculties, Principals of Colleges, Provosts and other functionaries of the university was held under the chairmanship of the Vice-Chancellor. The meeting considered various advisories received from the government agencies regarding COVID-19 issue.

All conferences, seminars, extensions lectures, workshops, hall functions, sports events, and other events are postponed till March 31. The review will be done after two weeks depending upon the situation

All educational tours have also been postponed till April 15 and the matter will be reviewed after two weeks depending upon the situation.

"All students and staff are advised to avoid unnecessary travel and large gatherings. All other advisories already widely circulated among staff and students regarding prevention should be strictly adhered by all staff and students," said Hamid.

"All the students and staff are advised not to believe rumours, fake news and visit official website (www.amu.ac.in) of University for the official version of any event/ incident. The off-campus centres at Murshidabad, Malappuram and Kisanganj will follow the directives of their respective State Government," he added.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in India has risen to 84, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday. So far, two deaths due to the lethal infection have been reported in the country.

The coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year, has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,20,000 people.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared coronavirus a pandemic and Europe as its epicentre with more reported cases and deaths than the rest of the world combined, apart from China. (ANI)

