AMU winter vacation extended in view of prevailing situation, says Varsity PRO

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 6 (ANI): The winter vacation of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Uttar Pradesh will be extended in view of the prevailing situation, said varsity Public Relation Officer Omar Saleem Peerzada on Monday.

"After a consultative meeting based on the reviewed situation, it was decided that the winter vacation of the AMU will be extended. The University is not opening today and it will open in phases. The situation is under control in the campus," Peerzada told ANI.

He said that there are still demonstrations in the AMU against the Citizens Amendment Act.

After the uproar in JNU at night, AMU students took out a candle march and demanded action against the accused and they also took out the tricolour rally in protest against the CAA.

The winter holiday was declared on December 15 following violence erupted at university during anti-CAA protest.

Meanwhile, police forces are on alert in Uttar Pradesh and additional forces were being deployed in Universities across the state including the varsity in wake of the attack on JNU students.

On Sunday evening, more than 30 students, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.

Around 34 students were discharged today morning, a doctor said.

The JNU administration and political leaders, cutting across political lines, had condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators. (ANI)

