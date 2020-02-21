Amulya, who raised 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan in Bengaluru, sent to judicial custody

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Feb 21 (ANI): Amulya, who allegedly raised the 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan at an anti-CAA rally in Bengaluru, has been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

She was earlier denied bail by a judicial magistrate here.

Amulya raised 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan at an anti-CAA rally organised by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi here on Thursday. A case has been registered under Section 124A (Offence of sedition) of the Indian Penal Code against her.

"We have registered a suo moto case under Section 124A (sedition), 153A and B (promoting enmity between different groups and imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration). Once formalities are completed, we will produce Amulya before a judicial magistrate," B Ramesh, DCP Bengaluru (West) said. (ANI)

