AMU's bank account seized after varsity failed to pay property tax of over Rs 14 crore

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 5 (ANI): Aligarh Municipal Corporation seized the bank account of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) after the varsity failed to pay the property tax dues of over Rs 14 crores, an official said on Monday.

Vinay Kumar Rai, Chief Taxation Officer, Aligarh while talking to ANI said that the administration has given enough chances to AMU to pay the dues.



"There was property tax due of around Rs 14.83 lakh crore of Aligarh Municipal Corporation on AMU. The dues were pending for the last 8 to 10 years. In 2019 we have seized the accounts. We have given them enough chances and asked them to pay the dues but they did not do so. Hence we were forced to take the decision of seizing the bank account of Aligarh Muslim University," Rai told ANI.

The official said that if within a week dues are not paid then "money from AMU's account will be transferred to Municipal Corporation".

"We will also think of obfuscating the properties if dues are not clear within a week," he added.


