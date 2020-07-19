'Amused' by Centre's defence of 'directionless' foreign policy, says Congress' Anand Sharma

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma on Sunday said that he was "amused" by the defence of "directionless" foreign policy by the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Sharma's response through a series of tweets by the Congress leader came after the External Affairs Minister slammed Congress Rahul Gandhi over a video released on Friday in which the latter accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "constant blunders and indiscretions" have fundamentally weakened the country.

"Amused by Foreign Minister @DrSJaishankar's defence of a directionless foreign policy. Rhetoric and tweets do not change ground reality. Neighbourhood first has been a priority of India's foreign policy but sadly derailed by a cavalier approach," tweeted the former Union Minister.

Further slamming the tensions between India and Nepal, he said that the drift is "a matter of concern" and the foreign minister cannot "have the luxury of denial".

"India & Nepal have historically shared relationship bases on trust, friendship, and mutual respect. The present drift and tension are a matter of national concern. Foreign Minister cannot have the luxury of denial but should answer for the failures," he wrote in his second tweet.

Sharma also lambasted the Foreign Minister's reference to the 26/11 while talking about the surgical strike as 'oddly out of place'.

"Dr Jaishankar's reference to Mumbai terror attack was oddly out of place. As India's Ambassador and senior diplomat, he was articulating India's position which, for political expediency, he has chosen to criticize and disown," Sharma said.

On Friday Rahul Gandhi had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "constant blunders... have fundamentally weakened India". The Foreign Affairs minister retorted that there have been regular meetings with the US, Russia and Japan and said "India engages China on more equal terms, politically".

Jaishankar also mentioned Pakistan and said "... surely notes the difference between Balakot and Uri on the one hand, and Sharm-el-Sheikh, Havana and 26/11 on the other".

To this Sharma said "India's response was robust & mobilisation of International support exposed and isolated Pakistan. Why use Balakote, Uri and every brave action of Indian armed forces for partisan propaganda? Every Indian is proud of them," he tweeted further.

The former Union Minister Sharma added, "Do I have to remind that Indian Army, Airforce and Navy existed before May 2014 and their heroics and valour respected globally. Army belongs to the nation and fights under the tricolour. Advising in national interest. Do not politicise or monopolise our defence forces."

The Congress MP further said that strategic meetings cannot be trivialised and reduced to event management. "Foreign policy must have gravitas and depth. Engagements with strategic partners demand seriousness and cannot be trivialised and reduced to event management. You may create illusions by your optics, but history will judge you by outcomes," he signed off. (ANI)

