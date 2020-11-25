'An astute Parliamentarian': President condoles death of Ahmed Patel

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday expressed grief over the passing away of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, calling him "an astute Parliamentarian."

Patel was undergoing treatment after testing positive for the COVID-19. He breathed his last after multi-organ failure. He was 71.

"Distressed to know that veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel is no more. An astute Parliamentarian, Shri Patel combined the skills of a strategist and the charm of a mass leader. His amiability won him friends across party lines. My condolences to his family and friends," Kovind tweeted.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also condoled the death of Patel, saying the leader had goodwill from the leaders from all parties.

"The demise of Ahmed Patel, senior politician and Rajya Sabha MP is sad. He was a person who had a cordial relationship with all, who had goodwill from the leaders of all parties. The void created by his death is impossible to fulfill. My condolences to the bereaved family," Lok Sabha Speaker tweeted.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also tweeted, paying his respect to the late leader.

"Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Rajya Sabha MP, Shri Ahmed Patel. He was an able parliamentarian and always maintained cordial relations with leaders across the political spectrum. My condolences to the bereaved family members. May his soul rest in peace," Naidu tweeted.

Condolences have also poured in from across the political spectrum for the late leader. (ANI)