Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. File photo/ANI
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. File photo/ANI

An estimated investment of USD 60 billion lined up for developing gas infrastructure: Dharmendra Pradhan

ANI | Updated: Nov 06, 2019 15:59 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Union Minister for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel, Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday said that the central government was pushing to fulfil India's energy needs and an estimated USD 60 billion dollars investment is lined up to develop the infrastructure for this purpose.
"We are making all efforts to move towards a gas-based economy. An estimated investment of 60 billion dollars is lined up in developing gas infrastructure, which includes pipelines, city gas distribution and LNG terminals," Pradhan said at the Enrich 2019 event.
Enrich is KPMG India's annual energy conclave. Its theme this year is "Navigating Energy Transition".
"India has a huge appetite for energy, and will be a driver of global energy demand in coming decades," Pradhan said in his address.
He also said that the government is pushing for increased energy production with a reduced carbon footprint.
"Global energy system is transforming at an unprecedented pace. India, too, is in the midst of a major transformative shift in its energy sector. In India we are finding ways to achieve the twin objectives of more energy and less carbon through a healthy mix of all commercially-viable energy sources. India will chart its own course of the energy transition in a responsible manner," Pradhan said.
Pradhan also said that sustainability is a key concern for his government.
"The centrality of energy growth in a sustainable manner is a high priority of our government. There is unprecedented advancement, on both the demand and supply sides of the equation, as the world and India seek out more benign methods to advance global growth and welfare," he said.
"The trajectory to end energy poverty in India, as compared to the rest of the world, would be based on special national circumstances. This is more so when the average Indian lives only on a third of the per capita consumption of energy that the United Nations believes is necessary for human well-being," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 15:58 IST

Tis Hazari Court clash: Agitating lawyers demand arrest of guilty cops

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Agitating lawyers at Tis Hazari Court complex on Wednesday demanded that the Delhi Police personnel involved in the recent scuffle with advocates here should be put behind bars.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 15:56 IST

Elaborate deployment of forces, intelligence network in place:...

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): In light of the verdict in the Ram Janambhoomi Babri Masjid land dispute case that is expected later this month, Ayodhya Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ashish Tiwari said on Wednesday that security arrangements have been made to maintain law and ord

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 15:52 IST

Vegetable prices shoot up in Patna after crop damage due to floods

Patna (Bihar) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): The recent floods in Patna and other parts of Bihar have damaged vegetable crops leading to a hike in the prices of vegetables in the region.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 15:45 IST

Mamata questions making Gujarati optional language in JEE exam

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday questioned the decision of including Gujarati as an optional language in the crucial Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main exam.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 15:41 IST

Delhi: Ladakh LG RK Mathur meets PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 15:31 IST

BJP-Shiv Sena should form govt in Maharashtra: Sanjay Dhotre

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Human Resource Development Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre while commenting on the ongoing tussle for power between the Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena on Wednesday said that people of Maharashtra want both the parties to the form the governmen

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 15:29 IST

India to expose Pakistan's involvement in terror funding at...

New Delhi (India), Nov 6 (ANI): India is pulling all stops to expose Pakistan on the issue of terror funding at the upcoming conference on counter-terror financing slated to be held in Melbourne on November 7 and 8.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 15:29 IST

Cooperative society members complain to police, say dues not paid

Krishna District (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Around 40 people who had deposited their money in a private cooperative society in Ibrahimpatnam, filed a police complaint claiming that even though their deposits are matured, they have not been repaid.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 15:22 IST

Shiv Sena ministers attend meet called by Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Shiv Sena ministers on Wednesday attended a meeting over the agrarian crisis in the state, chaired by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis here at Sahyadri State Guest House.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 15:21 IST

Chandigarh: Amarinder Singh, Dushyant Chautala attend Kartarpur...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, former Haryana chief minister BS Hooda and former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal attended the official song release event of the Kartarpur Corridor on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 15:17 IST

Clash breaks out between members of two Vaishnavite sects at...

Kanchipuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): A clash broke out between members of two Vaishnavite sects over chanting of hymns at Varadharaja Perumal Temple on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 15:14 IST

Tis Hazari clash: IFS association condemns violence against...

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): The Indian Foreign Service (IFS) Association on Wednesday condemned the violence against police personnel at Tis Hazari Court complex in the national capital and urged for the need to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Read More
iocl