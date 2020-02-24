An honour to welcome Trump to Gujarat: Vijay Rupani

New Delhi [India], Feb 24 (ANI): Ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday said it is an honour to welcome the visiting dignitary on his maiden visit to the state.

"On behalf of 65 million Gujaratis, it's an honour to welcome the President of the USA, Mr @realDonaldTrump, on his maiden visit to Gujarat," Rupani said in a series of tweets.

"It is an absolute privilege to witness the coming together of the two largest democracies when President of the USA Mr Trump and PM of India Shri Modi ji would do a historic roadshow in Ahmedabad later during the day followed by their address to a huge gathering at Motera Stadium," said the Gujarat Chief Minister said.

Rupani informed that the US President, his wife Melania Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the Sabarmati Ashram as well.

"President @realDonaldTrump and First Lady @FLOTUS of the USA will also be visiting Sabarmati Ashram with PM Shri @NarendraModi and pay homage to the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi," he said.

The Gujarat Chief Minister expressed confidence that the visit will "give a new dimension and boost to our relationship."

The US President, along with his family and a ministerial delegation will be in India for around 36 hours. He along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing a huge gathering at the Motera stadium later today. (ANI)

