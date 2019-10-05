Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo/ANI
Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo/ANI

'An ongoing process', says India after Bangladesh raises NRC issue during discussions

ANI | Updated: Oct 05, 2019 17:55 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Bangladesh raised the issue of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) during the discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina on Saturday.
According to sources, the India side, however, pointed out that it is an ongoing process and "we have to see how the situation emerges."
On Friday, while addressing a press conference, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Raveesh Kumar had also said that NRC was a Supreme Court-mandated process and was ongoing.
"On NRC, we have been saying that this is a Supreme Court-mandated process. It is an ongoing exercise. Therefore, from the MEA perspective, there is nothing that I can add at this stage. I think it is important to understand that the due process has to be completed first," Kumar has said during a press briefing yesterday.
On September 1, it was reported that India had said people excluded from the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam have not become "Stateless" and will enjoy all rights as before till they exhaust all remedies available under the law.
"Exclusion from the NRC has no implication on the rights of an individual resident in Assam. For those who are not in the final list will not be detained and will continue to enjoy all the rights as before till they have exhausted all the remedies available under the law. It does not make the excluded person 'Stateless'," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said.
He had termed as "incorrect" commentaries in sections of the foreign media about aspects of the final NRC.
Kumar had said updating of the NRC is a statutory, transparent, legal process mandated by the Supreme Court and this is not an executive-driven process. (ANI)


Updated: Oct 05, 2019 18:09 IST

PM Modi lauds Shiekh Hasina for 'zero tolerance' on terrorism,...

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has reaffirmed to India that Bangladesh's fight against terrorism and extremism will continue and said its soil will not find space for any anti-India activity.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 18:06 IST

Case against eminent personalities over letter to PM, not on...

Luckow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday clarified that the central government has not registered any case against the eminent personalities who wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the incidents of mob lynching.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 17:49 IST

Congress facing existential crisis, 'big leaders' in Haryana...

New Delhi [India], Oct 5: Former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar, who tendered his resignation from party's primary membership on Saturday, has targeted his rivals within the party saying "big leaders" will face defeat in the assembly polls and they were contributing to the dream of those who wa

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 17:49 IST

Narada sting case: CBI summons whistleblower Mathew Samuel

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Whistleblower in the Narada sting case, Mathew Samuel, has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning, TMC lawmaker Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 17:47 IST

Aarey Row: Sanjay Nirupam requests govt. to stop cutting trees,...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Thursday urged the government to immediately stop cutting trees in the Aarey colony outlining that it will destroy future generations of the city.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 17:44 IST

Drop sedition case against 49 intellectuals who wrote to PM : MK Stalin

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin on Saturday demanded that the case against 49 known personalities who had written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be dropped.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 17:41 IST

Aarey Colony row: Bombay HC refuses to hear urgently plea...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): The Bombay High Court on Saturday refused to entertain a petition seeking a stay on the felling of trees in Aarey Colony area of the city.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 17:40 IST

K'taka: Tiger and Lion Safari authorities extend visiting hours...

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): One of the most visited destinations in Shivamogga, the popular Tiger and Lion Safari situated on the busy Bengaluru-Honnavara highway, is losing visitors due to the recent floods and prevailing monkey fever. The safari authorities have therefore extended t

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 17:33 IST

Delhi: Post-nuptials woman discovers husband unemployed, already...

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): A Delhi based woman has filed a police complaint claiming that she was duped by a person who impersonated as a DRDO scientist and got married to her while hiding his already married status and making fake claims of employability.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 17:26 IST

Gujarat: Senior Cong leader Badruddin Shaikh resigns from all party posts

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Badruddin Shaikh on Saturday resigned from all party posts.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 17:23 IST

Unnao rape survivor's mother cross-examined by court over...

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): A local court in Delhi on Saturday cross-examined the mother of the Unnao rape survivor in connection with the custodial death of her father.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 17:13 IST

Talking for many years to make policing people's friendly but...

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday expressed his concern over the anti-people approach of the policemen in the country and said unless there is a change in this attitude, things might not improve.

Read More
iocl