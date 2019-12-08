Anaj Mandi fire: Delhi Police detain building owner Rehan

New Delhi [India], Dec 8 (ANI): Delhi Police on Sunday detained the owner of the building in which a fire broke out earlier today and claimed the lives of 43 people.

A case has been registered under Section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code against building owner Rehan, who absconded after the fire broke out.

"Rehan, the owner of the building against whom a case has been registered under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code, is currently absconding," Delhi Police DCP North Monika Bhardwaj had said earlier.

The case has been transferred to the Crime Branch, Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa said.

As many as 43 people died after the fire broke out in the factory at Anaj Mandi here in the wee hours on Sunday. (ANI)

