Anand Mahindra dedicates first SUV for people with disabilities to Avani Lekhara

New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Monday said he would dedicate the first special utility vehicles (SUV) of his company for those with disabilities to Avani Lekhara who clinched gold medal at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

"A week ago @DeepaAthlete suggested that we should develop SUVs for those with disabilities. Like the one she uses in Tokyo. I requested my colleague Velu, who heads Development to rise to that challenge. Well, Velu, I'd like to dedicate and gift the first one you make to #AvaniLekhara," Anand Mahindra tweeted.



Indian shooter Avani Lekhara created history by winning the gold medal at Asaka Shooting Range in the women's R2 -- 10m Air Rifle standing SH1 event on Monday.

The 19-year-old became the first woman from India to win a Paralympics gold medal. Avani finished with a Paralympic Record and in-process equalled the World Record with 249.6 points.

China's Cuiping Zhang grabbed silver by scoring 248.9 points while Ukraine's Iryna Shchetnik won bronze. (ANI)

