Anand Sharma-led Home Panel concerned about poor representation of women in police forces

By Payal Mehta

New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): The Standing Committee on Home Affairs led by Anand Sharma has submitted a detailed report on Police - Training, Modernisation and Reforms.

The Committee is concerned with the worrisome representation of women in police forces. Currently, only 10.30 per cent of the police forces are comprised of women.

The Committee recommends, "Ministry of Home Affairs may advise States/UTs to create a roadmap for making the representation of women police to 33 per cent of the total strength a reality. Further, the appointment of women in police may be done by creating additional posts rather than converting the vacant posts of male constables. It will also help in improving the police-population ratio in the country. "

The recommendation of the Committee further adds, "Besides increasing the percentage of women in police, taking a cue from the defence forces where women are being assigned combative roles, the MHA may also advise the States/UTs to give them important challenging duties central to the police, and not just duties of inconsequence."

The Committee notes that MHA has advised the States/UTs that each police station should have at least 3 women sub-inspectors and 10 women police constables so that a women's help desk is manned round the clock. The Committee recommends that the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD) may be tasked to assess the performance of the women's help desks. The MHA may also advise States/UTs to establish at least one all-women police station in each district.

The Committee notes the vacancy of 5,31,737 as against the sanctioned strength of 26,23,225 in State police forces, is almost 21 per cent shortfall. It is not a desirable figure given the crime and security scenario in the country. The Committee is of the considered view that shortage of staff has a direct bearing on the efficiency of the police.

The Committee recommends that the MHA may advise States/UTs to conduct Police recruitment drives in a mission mode.

A few members of this committee have been policemen in the past. Lok Sabha member of Parliament Dr Satya Pal Singh from the BJP has been former Mumbai and Pune Commissioner. Rajya Sabha member of Parliament in the committee Brijlal has been former Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)