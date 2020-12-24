Anand Sharma not in Congress committees for Himachal, road ahead may be tough for dissenters

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 23 (ANI): Congress leader Anand Sharma has not found a place in the committees announced by AICC for Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday indicating that the road ahead is not easy of dissenters in the party.

Anand Sharma, the Deputy Leader of Congress in Rajya Sabha, was among 23 leaders who had written a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi seeking sweeping reforms in the party including "full-time" e president. He is MP from Himachal Pradesh in Rajya Sabha a senior leader from the state.

The party announced Political Affairs Committee (Election Strategy Committee) for the state which has senior leaders including former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, PCC chief Kuldeep Rathore and CLP leader Mukesh Agnihotri and former MP Viplove Thakur.



The party also announced a coordination committee and disciplinary committee. The committees have been announced ahead of panchayat polls in the state. Sharma has not been included in any of the committees.

Sharma was among the leaders who attended a meeting called by Sonia Gandhi last week. Seven of those who had written the letter had been invited to the meeting which was also attended by some other party leaders.

Himahcal Pradesh will go for assembly polls in 2022. (ANI)

