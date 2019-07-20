Anandiben Patel (L) Lalji Tandon (R)
Anandiben Patel (L) Lalji Tandon (R)

Anandiben appointed UP Governor, Lalji Tandon replaces her in MP

ANI | Updated: Jul 20, 2019 14:33 IST

New Delhi [India] July 20 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday appointed Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel as the Governor of Uttar Pradesh.
She will replace Ram Naik whose term comes to an end on July 24 this year. Bihar Governor Lalji Tandon has been transferred to Madhya Pradesh in place of Patel.

The President has also approved the appointments of former Union Ministers Jagdeep Dhankhar and Ramesh Bais as Governors of West Bengal and Tripura.

Senior BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh Fagu Chauhan has been appointed Governor of Bihar while former Intelligence Bureau officer and interlocutor for the Naga peace talks RN Ravi has been appointed as Governor of Nagaland.

Dhankhar has replaced Kesari Nath Tripathi as Governor of West Bengal whose term also comes to an end this July.

Fagu Chauhan will replace Lal Ji Tandon in Bihar while Ramesh Bais replaced Kaptan Singh Solanki. Solanki's term comes to an end on July 27.

"The appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices," an official communique from Rashtrapati Bhavan said. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 15:55 IST

