Anantapur DC appeals to people who recovered from COVID-19 to donate blood

Anantapuram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Anantapuram District Collector Gandham Chandrudu on Sunday appealed to the people who recovered from COVID-19 to register their names on the website "Friends2support.org" for blood donation.

He released the poster of the NGO's website, which is the world's largest network of blood donors.

While speaking on the occasion, Collector Chandrudu said that plasma therapy is giving better results in curing COVID-19.

He said that those who want to donate blood and those who have recovered from COVID-19 can register as donors on the site. Chandrudu opined that those who recovered from corona can donate their plasma, which will be useful for corona patients and corona warriors. (ANI)

