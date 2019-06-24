Anantapuram: Body of newborn found in dustbin

Anantapuram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 23 (ANI): Locals of Hindupuram area were shocked to find the dead body of a newborn girl on Sunday.

The body of the newborn girl who was probably abandoned by her parents was found in a dustbin near an inn.

Stray dogs had surrounded the dustbin and were trying to drag the body when locals shooed away the dogs and took the baby in their hands only to find the body still.

The whereabouts of the parents of the baby are still not known. The hospital, in which, the baby was delivered also could not be ascertained. (ANI)

