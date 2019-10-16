Anantnag: 3 Hizbul terrorists killed in police encounter

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Police here on Wednesday killed three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists led by commander Nasir Chadru in an encounter.

"All 3 Hizbul terrorists led by commander Nasir Chadru are reported dead in an encounter in Anantnag," Jammu and Kashmir police said.

The encounter between the police team and terrorists broke out in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The police team is conducting search operations in the area, they have also recovered arms and ammunition from the site.

There has been no reports of injury to the police team yet.

The identity of the two other terrorists is being ascertained.

"Three terrorists killed. Arms and ammunition recovered. Identity and affiliation being ascertained. Search continues," a tweet by the official handle of the Kashmir Zone police read. (ANI)

