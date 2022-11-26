Anantnag district magistrate notifies 11 properties of Jamaat-e-Islami under UAPA

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 26 (ANI): The District Magistrate of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Saturday notified as many as 11 properties of the Jamaat-e-Islami under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), which are being investigated by the State Investigation Agency (SIA).



In order to prohibit the usage and entry of any person, association, or legal entity to these prohibited properties, the SIA has constituted a team of revenue officers in the Union Territory, an official notification from the office of district magistrate, Anantnag, read.

"The team shall seal all the immovable properties including premises, offices, buildings, institution of Jamat-e-Islami, Jammu and Kashmir and shall prepare a list of all movable properties found in the notified place in presence of two respectable witnesses and furnish the compliance report therein along with complete inventory of items/properties," the official order dated Friday read. (ANI)

