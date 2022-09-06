Anantnag encounter update: 2 Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists neutralized

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 6 (ANI): As many as two terrorists affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) were killed in an encounter that broke out in the Poshkreeri area of Anantnag, said the officials on Tuesday.

The police and security forces soon rushed to the spot as the encounter was underway.

The terrorists killed have been identified as Danish Bhat (Kokab Duree) and Basharat Nabi.

"Both were involved in the killing of one Territorial Army personnel Saleem on 9 April 2021 and killing of two civilians on 29 May 2021 in Jablipora," Tweeted ADGP Kashmir.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on September 4 arrested a hybrid terrorist in Sopore

The police in its official statement said, "Acting on a specific input, a special joint checkpoint was established by Police, Army (22RR) and CRPF (179BN) in the Shangergund area of Sopore on Friday."

During the checking, the police noticed suspicious movement of a person coming from village Check Brath link road towards Sopore-Kupwara general road as he tried to flee from the spot. However, the joint team eventually apprehended him.

The police identified the arrested man as Saqib Shakeel Dar from the Mumkak Batpora A/P Check Brath Sopore and recovered one pistol, one magazine and eight pistol rounds from his possession.

According to the J-K police's statement, the preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested person was working as a hybrid terrorist for the proscribed terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and was constantly searching for an opportunity to carry out attacks on security forces and civilians.

Meanwhile, the police have booked him under the relevant sections of law and registered a First Information Report in the Sopore police station. (ANI)