'Anari Lag rahi thi': Dharmendra too trolls Hema Malini sweeping Parliament complex

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): BJP lawmaker Hema Malini's husband, veteran actor Dharmendra joined those who trolled his wife who had picked up a broom while participating in a cleanliness drive at Parliament on Saturday (June 13).

Dharmendra was asked on Twitter whether his wife had ever picked up a broom in her life.

"Yes, in films. She looked like a beginner to me too. I helped my mother during my childhood with household chores and I was very efficient at sweeping with brooms," the actor wrote in Hindi.

The 83-year-old actor accompanied his tweet with green leaves emoticons saying "I love cleanliness".

So far his tweet has garnered over 400 likes and he has been praised by Twitteratis for his honesty. The 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' star said that people should praise the noble message of cleanliness propagated by his wife and try to imbibe it in their lives too.

"Ek paigam toh hai. Keep your Country Clean. Hema ke paigan par amal karo. My humble request to you all, feel from your soul for our New India," he tweeted.

However, earlier on Wedesday , the actor wrote on Twitter that he will "never speak about broom".

Kuchh bhi keh baithta hoon ....... kuchh bhi KI bhawna ko.... . Kuchh bhi samajh baithte hain yaar log .....TWEET BADSHAH??.kuchh bhi kiya .....baat ????? ?? bhi ....tauba tauba .....kabhi na karon ga ???? ?? ????? ?? ?? ????????????????? pic.twitter.com/sKwtMxA922 — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) July 17, 2019



After actor-politician Hema Malini's video of cleaning the Parliament complex with a broom along with BJP Minister Anurag Thakur as part of a cleanliness drive, surfaced on social media, netizens and several leaders of the opposition, including NCP chief Omar Abdullah, were quick to take a dig at her with interesting memes for appearing awkward while handling the broom.

When new entrants at Hogwarts are introduced to the broomstick for the first time https://t.co/7BZpx3LwmW — Hitarth Desai (@filmeyshilmey__) July 13, 2019

Ma’am please practice how to wield the ?? in private before your next photo op. This technique you’ve employed won’t contribute much to improving cleanliness in Mathura (or anywhere else for that matter). https://t.co/jFVLPJDLwy — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 13, 2019

(ANI)