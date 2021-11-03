Ancient Maa Annapurna idol, handed over by Canada, to be placed in Kashi Vishwanath Temple on Nov 15: UP CM

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 3 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that a 100-year-old idol of Goddess Annapurna, handed over by Canada university to the Indian government, will be installed in Kashi Vishwanath Temple on November 15.

"100-year-ago idol of Maa Annapurna was stolen from Kashi. It ended up at a university in Canada with the exchange of hands. The government of India has received that idol from the University," said the Chief Minister while addressing the media here.

"It is now being given to the Govt of Uttar Pradesh, which will finally be placed in Kashi Vishwanath Temple of Varanasi on November 15," he added.

Ministry of Culture in an official release on Tuesday had informed that The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) received the idol on October 15 and it will now be taken from Delhi to Aligarh on November 11.

From there it will be taken to Kanauj on November 12 and reach Ayodhya on November 14. Finally, it will reach Varanasi on November 15 where it will be placed at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh after the appropriate rituals, the release said.

Chief Minister Adityanath was accompanied by the Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development of Northeastern Region (DoNER) G Kishan Reddy in the press conference in Lucknow. (ANI)