Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh addressing an event at the historic Kangla Fort on the occasion of Mera Houchongba festival on Sunday. (Photo/ANI)
Ancient stories of brotherhood, Manipur civilisation should be included in academic curriculum: N Biren Singh

ANI | Updated: Oct 14, 2019 08:59 IST

Imphal (Manipur) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday said that the ancient stories of brotherhood and civilisation of Manipur should be included in the academic curriculum.
Singh was speaking at an event organised here at the historic Kangla Fort on the occasion of Mera Houchongba festival, which aims to promote brotherhood and unity among indigenous communities residing in Manipur.
"The ancient stories of brotherhood and the civilisation of Manipur should be included in the school and college syllabus, to make the young generation aware of the fraternal bond and ancestry shared by people residing in the valley and hill," the Chief Minister said.
He asserted that instances and stories of unity and togetherness should never be forgotten and overlooked. "The people of the state have suffered together in the past and also fought jointly every time Manipur faced external aggressions from Awa (Burma) and British," he said.
Highlighting the steps taken by his government to maintain peace in the region, he said: "After swearing-in as the Chief Minister of the state, my government has been putting sincere efforts to retain fraternal bonding and peaceful co-existence among different ethnic communities of the state."
He stated that ancient chronicles and legends are the testimony of this fraternal bonding and no one can frame or change the history.
Earlier on Sunday, a grand programme was held at Royal Place and rituals like 'Mera Men Tongba' and 'Yenkhong Tamba' were performed at Royal Palace in the presence of titular king Leishemba Sanajaoba.
A large number of people from different hill and valley districts gathered at the Royal Palace and took out a colourful traditional procession up to Kangla as part of the celebration.
As in past years, performing age-old rituals, exchange of gifts and presentation of colourful cultural items of different communities were the main highlights of Mera Houchongba celebration. (ANI)

