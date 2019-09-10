Andhra: 1 dead, 16 injured in road mishap

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): A person lost his life while 16 passengers sustained injuries in a head-on collision between a bus and container lorry near Thondavada village in Chittoor district on Tuesday.

The accident took place in the early hours of Tuesday when the bus collided with a container lorry coming from the wrong side. The lorry driver died in the incident.

"An Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus coming from Bengaluru going towards Nellore was over-speeding on the national highway near Thondavada in Chandragiri Mandal. The bus driver tried to overtake the container lorry and collided with it," DSP, Narasappa said.

"16 passengers were injured who were travelling on the bus. We have shifted the injured passengers to Ruya Hospital in Tirupati," the DSP added.

According to the police, the container lorry was coming from Haryana to Davangere in Karnataka. (ANI)

