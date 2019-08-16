TDP chief and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu (File photo)
TDP chief and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu (File photo)

Andhra: 2 held for allegedly taking photos of Chandrababu Naidu's residence using drones

ANI | Updated: Aug 16, 2019 18:50 IST

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Two persons were caught by the TDP workers youth wing for allegedly taking aerial photo and videography of the surroundings of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu's residence using a drone camera.
The workers of 'Telugu Yuvata', the youth wing of TDP, suspected that the persons were using the drone camera to take pictures of the security deployed at the residence.
The workers claimed that the persons were filming Naidu's residence with a malicious intention of attacking the TDP chief, who has Z plus category security.
Meanwhile, TDP youth wing state president Devineni Avinash staged a protest outside Naidu's residence and indulged into an altercation with the police accusing them of trying to rescue both accused. The police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the protestors.
However, the two persons held by the TDP workers claimed that they were taking the stock of the situation in flood-affected areas using drone cameras with the permission of irrigation department officials.
After getting to know about the matter, Naidu raised objection over the usage of drone cameras over his residence. He immediately called on the state Director General of Police (DGP), Gowtam Sawang and district Superintendent of Police asking as to how drones were allowed in the high-security zone area.
"Who are those operating the drones and who gave them permissions. How can my security be breached? What's there in those drones? Who are those persons caught? Who is the mastermind behind that? What is the conspiracy behind this fiasco?" Naidu asked the DGP.
Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Department has responded on this entire fiasco. The department clarified that they only have commissioned for drone shoot of the flood situation in Krishna River. It added that Naidu's residence also comes under the inspected Krishna River area.
The TDP workers have demanded a thorough probe by the DGP into the matter. (ANI)

