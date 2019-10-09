Andhra: 2 injured in clash during Dussehra procession

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Two people got injured after a tense situation prevailed in a Dussehra procession at Madduru village in Krishna district following a clash between two groups on Tuesday night, police said.

The injured have been shifted to a private hospital.

Kankipadu Sub Inspector, Sharif told ANI that a procession was being taken out at Madduru village as part of the Dussehra festival.

"During the procession, a clash broke out between some people which turned into a brawl. Two persons met with minor injuries. They were admitted in a private hospital," Sharif said.

He said that once the injured will come back from Vijayawada, the police will record their statement.

"As of now no case has been filed and no FIR is registered. Once their statement is recorded, then a case will be registered," he informed. (ANI)

