Andhra: 400 kg ganja seized, seven held

Prakasam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 15 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh police has allegedly seized 400 kilograms ganja worth Rs 25 lakhs at Marturu town in Prakasam district following which seven persons were arrested.

The seizure and arrests were made on Sunday evening during a search at Bollapalli toll plaza.



The police allegedly found 200 packets each having 2 kilograms of ganja concealed in a specially made compartment in the vehicle. All the accused belong to Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts.

Inkollu circle Inspector Altaf Hussain said "On Sunday evening, our police were searching vehicles based on credible information at Bollapalli toll plaza, with the help of Marturu MRO and his team. They found a vehicle in a suspicious condition and searched it. They found seven persons in the vehicle and 400 packets of ganja were found. The ganja was seized and the accused were arrested."

The accused were produced before the court. (ANI)

