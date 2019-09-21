A student who fell ill after consuming food at hostel mess of Sri Chaitanya college on Friday. (Photo/ANI)
Andhra: 70 students fall ill after consuming hostel food

ANI | Updated: Sep 21, 2019 05:47 IST

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Around 70 students at Sri Chaitanya girls college in Kondapur area fell ill allegedly after consuming food in the hostel mess.
Soon after consuming the food on Friday in the hostel mess of the college, the students complained of vomiting and uneasiness.
Following this, students were rushed to the hospital for medical aid and were diagnosed with food poisoning.
Later, school authorities asked parents to collect their wards from the hospital.
Showing resentment against school administration, the parents staged a protest and accused the administration of not providing proper drinking water and food to students even after charging lakh of rupees for hostel and tuition fee.
The agitated parents alleged that the college management has shown irresponsible behaviour regarding students' health. (ANI)

