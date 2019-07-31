Andhra: ACB nabs govt officer red-handed while taking bribe

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 31 (ANI): The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday caught an Assistant Accountant of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Zonal office red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 6,000 from a complainant.

"The officials of ACB have trapped an Assistant Accountant of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Zonal office, Anakapalli Zone, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 6,000 from a complainant for an official favour," police said.

The accused was identified as Laxmi.

According to officials, Laxmi sought bribe from the complainant for clearing bills of nine workers who had recently retired from their services.

The money was seized by police and a case was registered. (ANI)

