Andhra: ACB officials seize over 1 lakh from sub-registrar office

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 24 (ANI): Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Wednesday raided the office of Nuzividu sub-registrar and seized unaccounted money of Rs 1.10 lakh, police said.

"ACB officials raided the office of Nuzividu sub-registrar. During the raids, the team found unaccounted money of Rs 1.10 lakh, which has been seized by the officials," police said.

ACB has started an inquiry in the matter and appropriate action would be taken against the accused. (ANI)

