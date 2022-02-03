Andhra: Anantapur police detains govt employees to stop them from taking part in Chalo Vijayawada protest

Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 3 (ANI): The Anantapur police on Wednesday detained the government employees trying to board a train to reach Vijayawada to participate in 'Chalo Vijayawada' protest by state government employees, informed police sources.

"As preventive detention, many government employees and their important leaders are put under house arrest across the State," said sources.

"The security across the State has also been beefed up while police are also keeping a tab on the movement of the government employees," sources added.

The Vijayawada city police have already denied permission for the proposed protest citing COVID-19 restrictions. Apart from that, they have also imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to prevent public gatherings in the city.



The government employees have been demanding from the State government to enhance House Rent Allowances (HRA), Fitment, revive the City Compensatory Allowance apart from several other demands in line with the 11th Pay Revision Commission.

They are also demanding from the state government to publish Ashutosh Mishra committee recommendations on the PRC.

Meanwhile, the government claims that they have implemented the 11th PRC from February 1 and salaries have also been disbursed to the employees.

However, AP PRC Struggle Committee, an employee union, has denied government claims.

Instead, the Committee has announced a 'Chalo Vijayawada' programme on February 3, a 'non-cooperation' on February 5 and an 'indefinite strike' from February 7. (ANI)

