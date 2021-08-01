Andhra announces ex-gratia for kin of deceased Odisha labourers found dead in Guntur

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 1 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday announced a compensation of Rs 3 lakh each for the kin of six migrant workers from Odisha, who were found dead in the Guntur district recently.

The Chief Minister directed the authorities to pay compensation of Rs 3 lakh each to the families of the deceased labourers, as they have come all the way from Odisha for survival and lost their lives. Reddy instructed the officials to ensure that the management of the shrimp farms pays adequate compensation to the families of the deceased.

Six migrant workers from Odisha were found dead on Thursday mid-night in Lankavani Dibba village in Repalle Mandal of Guntur district.



Residents of the village say that the six persons who came from Odisha were working at a local prawns breeding pond. They were sleeping near the pond last night and were found dead this morning. The villagers suspect that they might have been electrocuted.

Chodayyapalem police station team inspected the spot and confirmed the death of six people. However, it did not confirm the cause of death.

"We are shifting them to hospital. All six persons used to work at a prawn breeding pond. Cause of death is yet to be ascertained," said Chodayyapalem sub-inspector.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

