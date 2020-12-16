Andhra: APCC to take part in 'Chalo Amaravati' program tomorrow

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 16 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) working president Dr N Tulasi Reddy on Wednesday said the APCC will participate in 'Chalo Amaravati' program to be held tomorrow.

Amaravati agitation that was started against capital shifting has completed one year. Hence, Amaravati Joint Action Committee is holding a public meeting on Thursday at Rayapudi village in Amaravati capital region.

Tulasi Reddy said 'One State One Capital' is the stand of the Congress party.



Reddy listed out the number of reasons to continue Amaravati as the sole capital. He said "Andhra Pradesh assembly had passed a unanimous resolution for Amaravati capital. YS Jagan Reddy himself gave his consent for Amaravati. Many Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders many times reiterated that Amaravati will remain as a state capital. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself had laid the foundation for Amaravati. He had brought waters from the Yamuna River and soil from Parliament. The Secretariat and Assembly are constructed and have been in operation at Amaravati."

When asked about the High Court, Reddy said that Congress has been demanding High Court at Kurnool as it has been the long-lasting demand since the days of the Sribagh accord. However, it is a long process.

"A notification was issued by the President of India for Andhra Pradesh High Court at Amaravati. Now if the High Court is to be shifted to Kurnool, at first state government should make a recommendation, then central government, later Supreme Court should make a recommendation, finally, the President of India should issue a new notification. Then only it will be possible to shift the High Court to another place," he said.

Tulasi Reddy further demanded Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to withdraw his decision of shifting capital from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam otherwise he will become second Tughlaq. "Shifting capital will be detrimental to the development of the state," he warned. (ANI)

