Andhra Assembly passes Bill for 75% jobs to locals in industries

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 24 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday passed a bill that provides 75 per cent of jobs in industries to local people.

"This decision will create a positive environment for the industries in the state. Local people will welcome the industries with an open heart and give their lands to them. Now, the situation is that people have to go to Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Dubai or Kuwait in search of jobs. Such circumstances should not prevail in society. We will stand by the industries," Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said in the House.

He said that industries will be given three years to get skilled manpower if the factories do not have such a provision. "We will support in providing training for manpower skills," the Chief Minister remarked.

"We will constitute one skill development training centre for each parliamentary constituency. We will provide skills needed for local industries. The government will bear that expenditure. We will provide a corruption-free system accessible to the industrial sector. In return, we expect nothing but employment to our youth," Reddy added.

He further said, "We request the industrialists to come forward and take part in our efforts. Our government's decision to review the PPAs will also benefit the industrial sector. If the current charges come down, it is more beneficial to the industries."

The Assembly also passed the Andhra Pradesh (Regulation of Trade in Indian Made Foreign Liquor, Foreign Liquor) Act, 1993 which enables the regulation of shop, bar and in-house licenses. The Bill was passed by voice vote.

The Bill, which was moved by Minister for Excise and Commercial Taxes K Narayana Swamy, said that the Bill will eradicate violations in retailing of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) and enforcing strict regulations through exclusively retailing by public sector organisation.

Only the State Beverages Corporation Limited or any other entity owned and controlled by the government will have the exclusive privilege of selling IMFL in the entire state.

Members who participated in the discussion hailed Reddy for bringing in such legislation. They alleged that the previous government had encouraged the sale of cheap liquor and has opened numerous outlets causing serious concerns.

"The women organisations will be very appreciative of the Bill as it will drastically cut down cases of domestic violence besides bringing in the happy family concept," the members said. (ANI)

