Andhra Assembly passes Bills enabling separate commissions for SCs, STs

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 16 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Monday passed two Bills that enable setting up of separate Commissions for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).



State Minister for Tribal Welfare Pushpa Srivani tabled the Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Schedule Tribes Bill that allows setting up of a separate Commissions to safeguard the interests of STs.

The Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Scheduled Castes Bill was tabled by Social Welfare Minister P Viswarup. Both the Bills were passed by voice vote, which is taken by noting the relative strength and volume of calls of aye and no.

The Bill was necessitated after the State has decided to bifurcate the existing Andhra Pradesh State Commission for SCs and STs into two separate commissions. (ANI)

