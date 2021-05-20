Andhra Assembly passes Rs 2,29,779 cr budget, Rs 1,000 cr allocated for COVID relief

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 20 (ANI): Amid the boycott from Opposition Telugu Desam Party, Andhra Pradesh Assembly passed a Rs 2,29,779.27 crore budget for the year 2021-22 in the one-day session on Thursday.

In the budget tabled by Minister Buggana Rajendranath, the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government allocated Rs 13,840.44 Crores to the Medical and Health sector, under which Rs 1,000 crore have been exclusively allocated to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state allocated Rs 11,210 crore to agriculture schemes, Rs 24,624.22 crore to the education sector and Rs 1000 crore to industry incentives in the budget.



The budget also allocated Rs 47,283.21 crore for women's welfare and Rs 16,748.47 crore for children's welfare.

The allocations for Housing and Infrastructure development have been kept at Rs 5,661 crores, while Industrial and infrastructure development have been allocated Rs 3,673.34 crores.

Andhra Pradesh Government showed growth in budget allocations to every sector.

The state government also introduced a special sub-plan for women for the first time from this year in the budget, along with sub plans for BCs, SCs, STs and minorities. (ANI)

