Andhra Assembly session to begin on Jan 20, may take call on three capital issue

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 13 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government decided to convene Assembly session from January 20.

This session of the Assembly gained importance as it is likely to take a final call on Andhra Pradesh's capital issue.

This particular session will be the second meeting of the third session of the 15th Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

On the last day of first meeting of the third session, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had said that the state may have three capitals. Following which, protests erupted in 29 villages in the Amaravati capital region.

This session may be held for 3 days and reportedly, the government is likely to repeal the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority Act (APCRDA) 2014 with certain exemptions.

There are speculations that the government is likely to bring a special act for Andhra Pradesh decentralisation and equal development of all regions.

AP CRDA was formed through enactment in 2014 by the then TDP government led by N Chandrababu Naidu for the development of the Amaravati region as the capital of Andhra Pradesh in the post bifurcation scenario. The then TDP govt had procured almost 34,000 acres in land pooling schemes from farmers.

The YSRCP has been alleging insider trading in that process. After coming to power, the Reddy government is thinking to spread capital to three different regions in of decentralisation. (ANI)

