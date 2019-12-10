Andhra Assembly witnesses uproar by TDP over rebel MLA raises question

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 10 (ANI): With rebel TDP MLA from Gannavaram, Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan raised a hand to ask a question on the second day of Andhra Pradesh Assembly session on Tuesday, the House came to din for few minutes as the party legislators objected to it.

Mohan, a rebel TDP MLA had resigned from the party and post and later extended support to YSRCP.

In this wake, when he raised a hand to ask a question, TDP MLAs started objection and raised slogans against him, creating a ruckus in the House.

On October 28, he had resigned from both the party and his post amid the speculations of him joining YSRCP. Later, he extended support to YSRCP.

In a letter sent to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Mohan had said that he was quitting politics to safeguard them by reducing unnecessary friction and unwarranted animosity caused by the "vindictive" attitude of YSRCP.

Later, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu held an urgent meeting of senior party leaders along with MPs to discuss the issue.

After this, Mohan told media reporters that he would be backing the YSRCP and extended his support to the ruling party.

Irked by this, the TDP suspended him last month for anti-parties activities and issued a show-cause notice to him, asking him to explain the situation.

Later, Mohan filed a complaint with the police alleging that TDP leaders were targeting and abusing him on social media. (ANI)

