Andhra BJP chief hoists national flag at party office in East Godavari

East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Veerraju on Saturday hoisted the national flag at the party office in Rajamahendravaram of East Godavari district.

Other BJP leaders and cadres actively participated in the celebrations and raised slogans of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and saluted the tricolour.

This year, Independence Day celebrations across the country have been toned down due to the COVID-19 pandemic and arrangements have been made keeping social distancing norms in mind. (ANI)

