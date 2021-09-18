Andhra BJP condemns YSRCP govt's idea to bring separate sub-plan for minorities

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 18 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh BJP unit condemned the idea of the YSRCP government to bring a separate sub-plan for minorities on par with SC, ST and OBCs for the welfare of the minorities across the state.

The BJP termed it as a plan to appease the minorities and called it against the spirit of the Constitution. The BJP demanded the state government to withdraw its decision.

BJP leader Vamaraju Satyamurthy said, "The Andhra Pradesh State Cabinet approved a sub-plan for minorities. It is nothing but appeasement politics. We strongly feel it is against the spirit of the Constitution. Providing a separate sub-plan, promising such a thing is nothing, but vote bank politics. And there is no legal sanctity for this (sub-plan for minorities). In fact, this kind of appeasement politics of minorities had been happening since Independence. This step is not for the welfare of minorities."



The BJP leader slammed the state government and alleged that it is a bankrupt government.

"This government is already bankrupt government and is having no money. It has already diverted the funds of SC, ST, and other BC corporations for other welfare schemes, but not using for the benefit of a specific community. So, there is no point in minority sub-plan. We demand the state government to drop this idea and stop appeasement politics in this way. This is against the spirit of the Constitution," he said.

Andhra Pradesh cabinet in a meeting held on September 16 approved for implementation of a sub-plan for minorities on par with SC, ST and OBCs for the welfare of the minorities across the state. (ANI)

