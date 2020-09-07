Andhra BJP general secretary demands action against culprits who burnt temple chariot

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 7 (ANI): State BJP general secretary Satya Murthy Vamaraju on Monday demanded stern action against the culprits who burnt the Antarvedi temple chariot.

The chariot of famous Sri Lakshmi Narasimha temple in Antarvedi of East Godavari district was gutted in a fire mishap in the early hours of Sunday.

Speaking on the issue, Satyamurthy said that the BJP suspects criminal conspiracy behind the incident.

He expressed doubt that attempts to grab 800 acres temple land could be behind the incident. "Why are the CCTV cameras not working for the past few days?" asked Satyamurthy.

Rejecting claims that a mentally unstable person could be responsible, Satyamurty said, "It is not the first time such claims are being made. A similar claim was made when a temple chariot was burnt in Nellore."

He demanded immediate suspension of the assistant commissioner of Endowments department and a detailed investigation into the case. (ANI)

