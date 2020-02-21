Andhra BJP leader rips into AIMIM over pro-Pak slogans

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Feb 21 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh BJP's General Secretary V Satya Murthy on Friday said that their warning has come true about anti-CAA protests. Murthy's comments came after a woman raised pro-Pakistani slogans at an anti-CAA rally in Bengaluru on Thursday.

"We have warned this from day one of the anti-CAA protests. Our warning has come true, now. They need to be clear about which country they belong to. How can they raise 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans in India? They must be dealt with harsh punishment," Murthy told ANI.

The protest was organised by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi here on Thursday when a girl named Amulya managed to reach the stage and started shouting slogans like 'Pakistan Zindabad' before organisers and cops on duty whisked her away.

Owaisi himself rushed to take the mike from her and later said, "I condemn this statement. The woman is not associated with us. Humare Liye Bharat Zindabad Tha, Zindabad Rahega."

However, Murthy seemed unconvinced about Owaisi dissing the girl who raised pro-Pakistani slogans.

"Owaisi is known for his anti-national activities. They are spreading propaganda and their ill intention is exposed now," Murthy added.

The Andhra Pradesh BJP's General Secretary also criticised the comments made by AIMIM leader Waris Pathan.

"Waris Pathan made a statement that 15 crore Muslims will dominate 100 crore Indians. What is he planning to do? He is behaving like Jinnah and trying to divide the country. I want to appeal to everyone to stay away from the rallies organised by these anti-social elements," Murthy said. (ANI)

